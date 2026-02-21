Sharp Halting Production Potentially Affecting Apple

Sharp announced in an earnings call this week that the schemed sales of one of their factories for LCD displays to Foxconn have fallen through. Sharp is planning to cease production in their facilities in August and the choice may affect Apple temporarily.

Apple will be facing its effects if production halts at the K2 factory of Sharp found in Kameyama. The short-term supply of LCD oxide display panels for some models of the iPad and MacBook could be disrupted. Apple maintains an excellent management supply chain, so if the company were to be affected the effects could be limited.

Apple is in the middle of revamping their products with OLED displays. The recent iPhone models are all equipped with OLED technology along with the last 2 iPad Pro devices. In the next one or two years the company will be giving the MacBook Pro, iMac, iPad Air, iPad Mini and MacBook Air OLED displays.