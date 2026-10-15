Showcase Event Planned by Apple for New iPad Mini and Other Devices

Apple is looking to bring in content creators to a product showcase lasting two days, starting on October 27 and running until the next day in Los Angeles. It will not be a normal Apple Event with a live broadcast. It is going to be an experience similar to the event happening on the 13th in New York for content creators.

On the 27th, we are expecting a 24-inch iMac with new color options and an M6 chip, an iPad Mini with an A20 chip, a new water-resistant design and speaker design, a front camera landscape, the A20 Pro chip, and the OLED Display. We are also expecting a 14-inch M6 MacBook Pro and a 14- and 16-inch OLED MacBook Pro featuring a thinner, lighter design, an OLED panel, and the M5 Max and M5 Pro Chips.

This is expected to be the last big release for Apple this year. On October 13, Apple is anticipated to reveal the new Apple TV 4K, HomePod Mini 2, and a new smart home hub said to be called HomeView.