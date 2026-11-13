Sign in With Apple to be Ended by Nintendo Next Year

Nintendo will be ending support that enables users to log in to their Nintendo account with a Google and Apple Account starting January 26 next year. Those who sign up will not be able to create an account on Nintendo using both services, and no explanation was provided by Nintendo on what made them do this. The exact cutoff was noted to be delayed if there are delays in the system update progress.

When the change is made, users are going to have to log in with their Sign-in Password and ID and email address for their Nintendo Account or might have to use Passkey. The company states that individuals who are signed in already on one device might not have to sign in again right after. Individuals who typically sign in with either Google or Apple are advised to check if they know their login details for their Nintendo Account before January 26, 2027, and for individuals who don’t have a password you are given an option to reset your password with Forgot Your Password found on the login page for your Nintendo Account and ask for an email to reset your password.

Individuals who concealed their email address with Apple to sign in might have relay addresses that are Apple Generated associated with the Nintendo Account and messages sent to it will be passed on to the personal inbox. The company encourages that people who do not have access to their accounts can email the support team at Nintendo. It is also encouraged by Nintendo to set a passkey to enable sign-in with facial recognition or fingerprint on your device. Missions for My Nintendo Platinum Points are going to be discontinued in the change for linking an account from Google.

Nintendo announced the change and will be effective on January 26, 2027.