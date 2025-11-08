Apple

Signing of iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 Beta Halted

By Samantha Wiley
After seeding the developer betas for the iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2, signing has been stopped by Apple, preventing update installation on the iPhone 16e and iPhone Air along with the new cellular M5 iPad Pro models. The reason is not known, but the gadgets use the C1X or C1 modem, and these chips are Apple made.


Apple may have found a certain bug in the iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 on their custom chip. Stopping the signing can prevent users who have not updated from being affected by the issue. Updates will remain to be shown for devices enrolled in the developer beta programs for the iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2.

It is uncertain on how long it will take for the company to fix the issue they have found. By then, the developer betas would be revised and issued for the C1X and C1 modem devices. Signing has been stopped to protect the users from the issue of the chips that the company has found.


