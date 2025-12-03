Apple

Singapore Now Has Tap to Pay Available on the iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Singapore Now Has Tap to Pay Available on the iPhone

Tap to Pay is now branching out to Singapore, allowing small businesses, big merchants, and independent sellers to offer another way to pay where they can use the iPhone as a terminal for contactless payments.


The feature was first released in February for the United States, which enabled the use of iPhones for accepting payments via contactless debit or credit cards, Apple Pay, as well as digital wallets. Tap to Pay is currently available in 50 regions and countries worldwide.

Singapore Now Has Tap to Pay Available on the iPhone

In all contactless transactions, the payments are encrypted, and the company will not have any information on any transaction you make or the people involved in it. To be eligible for Tap to Pay, you need to have an iPhone XS or a more recent model. To do a transaction, sellers will simply open the app, register the sale being made, and show the iPhone to the consumer. The consumer can then choose their preferred and right method for contactless payment.


Latest News
Panels, Wallpaper App Will Be Shutting Down By The End of The Year
Panels, Wallpaper App Will Be Shutting Down By The End of The Year
1 Min Read
Google and Opera Collaborate to Bring Gemini AI to Opera GX and Opera One Browsers
Google and Opera Collaborate to Bring Gemini AI to Opera GX and Opera One Browsers 
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 with ANC is 43% Off
The AirPods 4 with ANC is 43% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Store Closed for Renovations in Barcelona, One Relocating in Canada, and New Store Opening In India
Apple Store Closed for Renovations in Barcelona, One Relocating in Canada, and New Store Opening In India
1 Min Read
Ads Coming to ChatGPT
Ads Coming to ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Apple Adds the First-Gen iPhone SE to the Obsolete List
Apple Adds the First-Gen iPhone SE to the Obsolete List
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $250 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Siri Delays Lead To John Giannandrea, Apple AI Chief, Retiring
Siri Delays Lead To John Giannandrea, Apple AI Chief, Retiring
1 Min Read
Netflix Removes Mobile App Casting To TVs
Netflix Removes Mobile App Casting To TVs
1 Min Read
M5 iPad Pro May Be Giving a Hint on New Feature of Studio Display
M5 iPad Pro May Be Giving a Hint on New Feature of Studio Display
1 Min Read
The 4-Pack AirTag is 36% Off
The 4-Pack AirTag is 36% Off
1 Min Read
Malicious Content Activity Identified in the Apple Podcasts App
Malicious Content Activity Identified in the Apple Podcasts App
1 Min Read
Lost your password?