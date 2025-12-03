Singapore Now Has Tap to Pay Available on the iPhone

Tap to Pay is now branching out to Singapore, allowing small businesses, big merchants, and independent sellers to offer another way to pay where they can use the iPhone as a terminal for contactless payments.

The feature was first released in February for the United States, which enabled the use of iPhones for accepting payments via contactless debit or credit cards, Apple Pay, as well as digital wallets. Tap to Pay is currently available in 50 regions and countries worldwide.

In all contactless transactions, the payments are encrypted, and the company will not have any information on any transaction you make or the people involved in it. To be eligible for Tap to Pay, you need to have an iPhone XS or a more recent model. To do a transaction, sellers will simply open the app, register the sale being made, and show the iPhone to the consumer. The consumer can then choose their preferred and right method for contactless payment.