Siri Delays Lead To John Giannandrea, Apple AI Chief, Retiring

Apple announced that John Giannandrea, chief of Apple AI, will be retiring from his position in the Spring of next year. He will take on the role as an advisor anytime from now until next year, then Amar Subramanya, a former AI researcher for Microsoft, will be taking the reins as AI vice president.

Subramanya served 16 years at Google as and head engineer for Gemini, Google’s AI assistant, then in Microsoft as corporate AI vice president. The company recruited Subramanya for his deep knowledge in the field of ML and AI research and will play an important role in innovating their features for Apple intelligence.

The departure of Giannandrea follows the big failure for the revamped Siri for iOS 18, wherein the company premiered a smarter version of Siri at last year’s WWDC which was advertised along with the iPhone 16, and has since faced problems with the delays reaching until Spring of next year.