Apple

Siri to receive ChatGPT integration soon

By Samantha Wiley
ChatGPT

As part of the Apple Intelligence rollout, Apple is appearing to start integrating ChatGPT into its assistant Siri.

New Siri references were discovered in the backend code and might make it to macOS 15.1, iPadOS 18.1, and iOS 18.1 updates. Apple Intelligence features have begun to be implemented into macOS 15, iPadOS 18, and iOS 18, and it’s only a matter of time before the rest join them. Siri with ChatGPT was announced during this year’s WWDC, with a plan to have it available to the public before the year ends. It’s worth noting that the integration is not yet on the testing versions but it should come with macOS 15.2, iPadOS 18.2, and iOS 18.2.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT integration brings new features such as improved Siri answers, the ability to generate images and text, and more. There’s no timeline for when the feature will be made public.

