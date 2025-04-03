Apple

Sleep Alarm update arrives with watchOS 11.4

By Samantha Wiley
watchOS 11.4

Apple recently outed the latest update for Apple Watch with a change in how Sleep Alarm works.

Advertisements

watchOS 11.4 is now available to all compatible Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and the Apple Watch Series 6 and up. This is the fourth major update for the smartwatch and can be downloaded by connecting the device to an iPhone. Users can then go to General, then Software Update to get the software to download. It’s worth noting that the Apple Watch has to have 50% or more charge for the process to be successful.

watchOS 11.4

Apple added a new Sleep Alarm option in Silent Mode, with users getting a Sleep Alarm going through Silent Mode in addition to the tapping feedback. Matter-supported robot vacuums are also enabled within the Home app. The update is rolling out to all users worldwide and requires an internet connection to access.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Find My
South Korea gains ‘Find My’ network
1 Min Read
iPad
The New 11-inch iPad Wi-Fi 512GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
AirPods Max gets new firmware update for low latency and lossless audio
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple News Food added to Apple News+ subscription
1 Min Read
AirPods
New AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Firmware now available
1 Min Read
iPad
Gurman reveals upcoming iPad lineup
1 Min Read
Health App
Health app revamp expected in iOS 19.4
1 Min Read
M5 iPad Pro
Apple might debut M5 iPad Pro in 2025
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $49 Off
1 Min Read
M6 Chip
Apple is developing the M6 Chip with modem
1 Min Read
M5 MacBook Pro
The M5 MacBook Pro Won’t have a new design
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple to donate to relief efforts in Thailand and Myanmar earthquake
1 Min Read
Lost your password?