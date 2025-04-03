Sleep Alarm update arrives with watchOS 11.4

Apple recently outed the latest update for Apple Watch with a change in how Sleep Alarm works.

watchOS 11.4 is now available to all compatible Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and the Apple Watch Series 6 and up. This is the fourth major update for the smartwatch and can be downloaded by connecting the device to an iPhone. Users can then go to General, then Software Update to get the software to download. It’s worth noting that the Apple Watch has to have 50% or more charge for the process to be successful.

Apple added a new Sleep Alarm option in Silent Mode, with users getting a Sleep Alarm going through Silent Mode in addition to the tapping feedback. Matter-supported robot vacuums are also enabled within the Home app. The update is rolling out to all users worldwide and requires an internet connection to access.