Slow charger notification shows on iOS 18 battery setting

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18

Apple has improved the battery area of the iOS 18 Settings app as a new feature has been added which informs you if you have plugged your iPhone using a slow charger.

Times where your phone slow charges are displayed in an orange bar in the Battery settings that display battery charging and usage for the past 10 days or 24 hours. This started when a Redditor called attention to the feature when the iPhone 15 Pro Max user plugged the unit into a 5W charger.

The majority of the wireless chargers used are MagSafe, as they claim to be, which pertains to a battery pack that provides more battery life for Apple’s lineup of MagSafe iPhones with characteristics like a reverse charging option. This feature of the iPhone can show users and help them understand why their phone isn’t charging at a normal or fast pace. The drawback to this is you’ll never know when your phone is charging “slowly” until you find the feature in your phone’s battery settings.

