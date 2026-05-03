Apple

Smart Glasses from Apple To Integrate Hand Gesture Recognition

By Samantha Wiley
Smart Glasses from Apple To Integrate Hand Gesture Recognition

Apple is in the works for a pair of AI smart glasses to compete against the Meta Ray-Bans. The camera is going to have 2 modules, including a high-resolution camera for video and photo capture, while the second camera will have a lower resolution but will be capable of reading hand gestures.


Hand-gesture-based inputs will be used with rumors hinting at a potential AirPods Pro refresh releasing later this year, which might have the motion-sensing elements. Apple is looking to go into gesture support for its future products.

Smart Glasses from Apple To Integrate Hand Gesture Recognition

Apple will be incorporating the smart glasses with the revamped version of Siri that will be introduced during this year’s WWDC in June. Apple is also looking to use acetate, a plant-based material that is lightweight and flexible. We could get a preview of the smart glasses later this year with a release next year, but we could also get an announcement next year instead.


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