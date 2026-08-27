Apple

Smart Home Display by Apple Still Releasing in 2026

By Samantha Wiley
Smart Home Display by Apple Still Releasing in 2026

We will still be getting the smart home display in 2026, with the device using facial recognition to identify the person standing in front of the device and will provide you with content that is personalized for the user.


The smart home hub has been a rumor for years now, coming with a front-facing camera and a seven-inch square display that will run something close to tvOS instead of it being on iOS. You will get quick-access widgets on the device and have a price tag estimated to be at about $350.

Smart Home Display by Apple Still Releasing in 2026

The device was supposed to be released back in the Spring of last year, but was moved to Spring this year. It has been pushed back once again due to the delays with the revamped Siri.

Layout teams have been notified by Apple to start redesigning certain sections of their Apple stores to display the upcoming products.


Latest News
M5 Pro Chip Described As Strongest Chip Made by Apple
M5 Pro Chip Described As Strongest Chip Made by Apple
1 Min Read
Mac Studio Has Been Refreshed With M5 Ultra and M5 Max Chips
Mac Studio Has Been Refreshed With M5 Ultra and M5 Max Chips
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off
1 Min Read
Dynamic Power Adapter By Apple Branching Out
Dynamic Power Adapter By Apple Branching Out
1 Min Read
Magic Keyboard Refreshed Went Under the Radar
Magic Keyboard Refreshed Went Under the Radar
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone Event Potential Date Revealed
iPhone Event Potential Date Revealed
1 Min Read
Tim Cook Farewell Party as CEO Hosted by Apple
Tim Cook Farewell Party as CEO Hosted by Apple
1 Min Read
iPad Mini Release Close With New Upgrades
iPad Mini Release Close With New Upgrades
1 Min Read
The AirTag 2 4-Pack is $14 Off
The AirTag 2 4-Pack is $14 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro With Camera Could Be an Alternative to Smart Glasses
AirPods Pro With Camera Could Be an Alternative to Smart Glasses
1 Min Read
Apple Telling Layout Teams to Prepare for Changes
Apple Telling Layout Teams to Prepare for Changes
1 Min Read
Lost your password?