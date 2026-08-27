Smart Home Display by Apple Still Releasing in 2026

We will still be getting the smart home display in 2026, with the device using facial recognition to identify the person standing in front of the device and will provide you with content that is personalized for the user.

The smart home hub has been a rumor for years now, coming with a front-facing camera and a seven-inch square display that will run something close to tvOS instead of it being on iOS. You will get quick-access widgets on the device and have a price tag estimated to be at about $350.

The device was supposed to be released back in the Spring of last year, but was moved to Spring this year. It has been pushed back once again due to the delays with the revamped Siri.

Layout teams have been notified by Apple to start redesigning certain sections of their Apple stores to display the upcoming products.