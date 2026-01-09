Apple

Smart Shades Compatible With Apple Home Introduced By GE

By Samantha Wiley
Smart Shades Compatible With Apple Home Introduced By GE

This week, GE revealed their new Smart Shades that are Matter-compatible. You can integrate the shades with the app for Apple Home. It’s simple to install without screws, and comes in gray and white colors for the fabric.


The smart shades are motorized and made to lower or raise with the use of an included remote, voice commands from Siri, automations that are based on time, or the Apple Home app. Support for Matter over Thread is available, so it can be connected with a Matter Hub that’s compatible and the HomeKit like the HomePod Mini, HomePod, and Apple TV.

Smart Shades Compatible With Apple Home Introduced By GE

GE is offering a variety of options for width of up to 38 inches and 76 inches in length. It has a ‘whisper quiet’ motor and also features a battery that’s magnetic and can last up to 6 months before needing to recharge it. You can buy the GE smart shades on the GE website or on Amazon, with prices starting at $299 up to $370 for the larger shades and blackout variations.


