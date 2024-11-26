Smarter Siri being worked on by Apple

Bloomberg reports that Apple is developing a more intelligent, enhanced version of their digital assistant Siri that employees are internally referring to as “LLM Siri”. It’s believed that this move is being made to compete against chatbots and AI like LLM technology-based ChatGPT and Apple is also planning to use advanced large language models for upgrading Siri.

The Siri chatbot version will be capable of having ongoing conversations similar to ChatGPT, with Apple aiming for better conversations between users and their assistant on their iPhone, and for Siri to have a human vibe and be able to perform more complicated requests and tasks.

Apple is coming up with improvements for Siri’s capabilities with iOS 18 featuring Apple Intelligence. We can see this new Siri possibly as soon as next year as an early preview when Apple reveals the iOS 19 in June and will potentially launch in the Spring of 2026.