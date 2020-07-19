Snag an Apple Official Numeric Wireless Keyboard for Just $130

Accustomed to typing on Apple official keyboards and want nothing but the best? You can save $19 by buying the Apple Numeric Wireless Keyboard in Space Gray color for just $130 on Amazon.

The $130 price tag marks the lowest the keyboard has ever been. The wireless keyboard by Apple offers an impressive typing experience, with seamless auto-pairing on Macs which means you can jump right in and create content and ideas faster than other brands.

The low profile keys emulate the feeling of typing on a Macbook. Scissor mechanisms under each key provide optimized travel and increased stability. The addition of the numpad is great for those who constantly work with numbers and spreadsheets.

Noteworthy mentions include full sized arrow keys for gaming and document navigation controls so you can scroll through pages with ease. It’s sure to become your main keyboard for work and play. At just $130, it’s definitely a bargain you wouldn’t want to miss out on!