Snag an Apple Official Numeric Wireless Keyboard for Just $130

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

Accustomed to typing on Apple official keyboards and want nothing but the best? You can save $19 by buying the Apple Numeric Wireless Keyboard in Space Gray color for just $130 on Amazon.

The $130 price tag marks the lowest the keyboard has ever been. The wireless keyboard by Apple offers an impressive typing experience, with seamless auto-pairing on Macs which means you can jump right in and create content and ideas faster than other brands.

Preview Product Price
Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad (Wireless, Rechargable) (US english) - Space Gray Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad (Wireless, Rechargable) (US english) - Space Gray $149.00 $114.40 Buy on Amazon

The low profile keys emulate the feeling of typing on a Macbook. Scissor mechanisms under each key provide optimized travel and increased stability. The addition of the numpad is great for those who constantly work with numbers and spreadsheets.

Noteworthy mentions include full sized arrow keys for gaming and document navigation controls so you can scroll through pages with ease. It’s sure to become your main keyboard for work and play. At just $130, it’s definitely a bargain you wouldn’t want to miss out on!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge > News > Apple > Snag an Apple Official Numeric Wireless Keyboard for Just $130
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.