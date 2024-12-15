Apple

Software 18.2 for the HomePod released with iPadOS 18.2 and iOS 18.2

By Samantha Wiley
HomePod

Other than the iPadOS 18.2 and the iOS 18.2, the HomePod 18.2 software made for the HomePod mini and the HomePod was also launched. Support for natural language search for Apple Music has been added, letting you tell what you want in everyday language, such as when searching for artists similar to one of your favorite artists or looking for emo songs or other things using casual language. You can describe your preference using a combination of genre, decade, activity, mood, and other categories.

The new software update revamps the Enhance Dialogue feature to hear speech on the Apple TV 4K model much more than the sounds in the background by implementing machine learning and audio processing in real-time. The Homepod software can be downloaded manually by tapping ‘More’ then going to Home Settings, then choosing Software Update, or automatically done when the automatic update feature is enabled. 

HomePod
