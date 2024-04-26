Solitaire Stories and Crossy Road Castle now available on Vision Pro

Apple’s headset has gained two new games on the visionOS App Store.

Two Apple Arcade games are arriving on the Vision Pro, namely Solitaire Stories and Crossy Road Castle. Solitaire Stories is a spin-off of the classic card game, where users play on a virtual table. Multiple variants, such as Draw 3, Spider, and Klondike Quick Play are available. Online multiplayer where you interact with other people is supported as well. The ‘stories’ part is a progressive system of increasing difficulty while unlocking different deck designs. Players can also look forward to daily contests and challenges.

Crossy Road is an offshoot of the tower-level game using flick and pinch gestures, with multiplayer support for up to four people. A solo version is available, and as players progress through there are different hats and characters to unlock. Apple Arcade is Apple’s game service that does not have in-app purchases or ads.