Apple

Something Big is Coming to Apple Fitness+ in 2026

By Samantha Wiley
Something Big is Coming to Apple Fitness+ in 2026

Something big is coming to Apple Fitness+; Apple has uploaded a teaser on Instagram stating that it has big plans for next year. The video shows multiple trainers for Apple Fitness+ holding newspapers with titles related to the service.


Rumors are making rounds that a service for Health+ based on AI is coming sometime in 2026, but the post Apple made may be something else, like a fitness promo or program made to help users do their New Year’s resolution. The announcement could come on the 1st of January.

Something Big is Coming to Apple Fitness+ in 2026

Health+ is a service that is in development that will integrate AI for health recommendations that is personalized along with health coaching. The AI will rely on the LLM version for Siri that Apple has plans to roll out, with no release date yet.

A new challenge for the Apple Watch called ‘Ring in the New Year’ starts on January, and the announcement might be related to the challenge.


Latest News
The iPad Mini 7 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular is $100 Off
The iPad Mini 7 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Rival Samsung Holds Major Year End Sale
Apple Rival Samsung Holds Major Year End Sale
1 Min Read
Apple Submits Appeal Versus $1.8 Billion App Store Fees in the UK
Apple Submits Appeal Versus $1.8 Billion App Store Fees in the UK
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold 3D Rumored Design Leaks Online
iPhone Fold 3D Rumored Design Leaks Online
1 Min Read
Apple’s AirPods 4 are on Sale at $99
Apple’s AirPods 4 are on Sale at $99
1 Min Read
Production of the Apple Vision Pro Sees A Cutback of Over 95%
Production of the Apple Vision Pro Sees A Cutback of Over 95%
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold May Be Coming Earlier Than Expected
iPhone Fold May Be Coming Earlier Than Expected
1 Min Read
Trailer For Season 3 Of Shrinking Released
Trailer For Season 3 Of Shrinking Released
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM/512GB SSD is $200 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM/512GB SSD is $200 Off
1 Min Read
The Mac Pro May Be Done
The Mac Pro May Be Done
1 Min Read
Standard iPhone 18 Model Won’t Launch This Year
Standard iPhone 18 Model Won’t Launch This Year
1 Min Read
Ford Will Remain To Back Up Apple CarPlay
Ford Will Remain To Back Up Apple CarPlay
1 Min Read
Lost your password?