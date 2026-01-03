Something Big is Coming to Apple Fitness+ in 2026

Something big is coming to Apple Fitness+; Apple has uploaded a teaser on Instagram stating that it has big plans for next year. The video shows multiple trainers for Apple Fitness+ holding newspapers with titles related to the service.

Rumors are making rounds that a service for Health+ based on AI is coming sometime in 2026, but the post Apple made may be something else, like a fitness promo or program made to help users do their New Year’s resolution. The announcement could come on the 1st of January.

Health+ is a service that is in development that will integrate AI for health recommendations that is personalized along with health coaching. The AI will rely on the LLM version for Siri that Apple has plans to roll out, with no release date yet.

A new challenge for the Apple Watch called ‘Ring in the New Year’ starts on January, and the announcement might be related to the challenge.