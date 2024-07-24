Apple

Sports app gains MLB and MLS updates

By Samantha Wiley
Sports App

Apple updated its iOS Sports app with Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer changes.

Official release notes for the update claim that Apple Sports now has Liga MX and MLS Leagues Cup matches. There’s also an MLB box score indicator with pitcher data available for users. The latest release brings the Sports app to version 1.5, and the official notes can be viewed on Apple’s website or within the App Store. Currently, the Sports app is home to leagues such as the Premier League, the MLS, the MLB, the NHL, and the NBA. Subscribers can watch games, view box scores, or follow their favorite teams within the app.

Sports App

The Apple Sports app was launched in February this year and shows stats, schedules, and scores for the most popular games and franchises. Subscribers can also view play by play information in real-time for matches that are ongoing.

