Stan Ng Retiring After Being With Apple for 31 Years

Apple Vice President of product marketing Stan Ng has retired after 31 years with Apple. He has been in charge of product marketing for the AirPods, Home, Health and Apple Watch.

The announcement was made public by Stan himself on Thursday at LinkedIn, in the post an image of the sunrise at Apple Park was shared with a letter. Stan went to Apple in 1995 as a senior system engineer before the return of Steve Jobs, he then was moved into the product role for the Mac before turning into one of the major executives in marketing for the iPod.

The exit of Stan is the most recent departure in a wave of seniors that are retiring. Figures like Jeff Williams, John Giannandrea and Alan Dye have left the company last year and more are moving, and Katherine Adams will be leaving the company this year.