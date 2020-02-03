Standardized passcode SMS proposed by Apple engineers

A proposal has been written by Apple Webkit engineers on how SMS message formats should be standardized for more secure verification processes.

Currently, the two-step login requires the user to sign in using his or her password and another element, usually an SMS code that’s sent one time to get access to an account.

The SMS may be sent in several different formats which make it difficult for websites and apps to extract the information. Apple engineers proposed that a one-time SMS may have a URL for logging into a particular website. They have also mentioned that a standardized format could mean automatic insertion of the OTP code and eliminates the risk of phishing scams.

A report mentions that Google Chrome engineers already approves of this, but there hasn’t been anything yet on Mozilla Firefox. If it passes, then another layer of security will be added alongside Apple’s autofill security feature.