Stopwatch live activity appears in iOS 17.4 beta

By Samantha Wiley
Stopwatch Live Activity

Apple has added a minor but significant feature on its Clock app.

iOS 17.4 beta has the Stopwatch Live Activity, a function within the Clock app and Stopwatch function. Users can make the Stopwatch appear in the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island when activated. In the Dynamic Island, a small timer appears while the Lock Screen has the full Stopwatch timer. Users can see options when they press in Dynamic Island and Lock Screen mode.

Stopwatch Live Activity

Historically, timers have been integrated in Live Activities since iOS 16, but Stopwatch is limited in the Clock app. Pausing the Stopwatch on both Lock Screen and Dynamic Island mode will work, and users can clear it by tapping the ‘x’ icon in Dynamic Island or swiping the app from the Lock Screen. Support for Live Activities allow users to activate and remember the timer without having to go inside the Clock app.

