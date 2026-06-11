Strongest On-Device AI Model By Apple Needs You To Have an iPhone Air or iPhone 17 Pro at the Minimum

The most advanced AI on-device model for iOS 27 needs you to have a minimum unified memory of 12GB; this means that the base iPhone 17 will be ineligible for the AI on-device model. Apple introduced the next-generation of Apple Intelligence, being an AI-on device model that is stronger than anything the company has distributed.

This means stricter requirements will be needed to deal with the strongest on-device AI model, and that would need an iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, or iPhone 17 at a minimum. Other products need you to have an M4 iPad Model or later model that has 12GB of unified memory at a minimum, an M3 Mac, and an M5 Apple Vision Pro.

The reason the standard iPhone 17 is not included is that the device was distributed with only 8GB of memory. Apple has raised its standards for the first time to handle its all-new on-device AI model and the features that come with it.