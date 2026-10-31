Suppliers for Flash Storage that were pushed around by Apple in the past are getting payback at Apple, as during the year, there has been a shortage of memory chips and RAM, resulting in skyrocketing prices. The issue comes from AI companies erecting big data centers that require so much RAM and storage. Apple turned into one of the biggest buyers for flash storage as sales for the iPhone surged and this gave Apple an upper ground when negotiations came.

Apple would not accept delivery during times when prices for flash storage were falling, leaving providers with a ton of chips that are unsold, these include custom manufactured Apple chips after they ordered flash storage at the lowest prices.

In the past, Toshiba Memory Corporation was known as Kioxia, a Japan based manufacturer. Apple was rumored to have been pushing around manufacturers into letting them into their books to find any sales that could have outmatched Apple. Suppliers such as Samsung and SK Hynix were not talked about as Sandisk did not accept the request of Apple to bring in extra supply as they had buyers who were going to pay more.

It all changed when the era of AI came where Apple purchased two times more flash storage of Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta merged. A lot of the payback we are talking about has been inflicted onto the consumers where Apple had no choice but to raise prices across their products including the MacBook, iPhone, Apple TV, HomePod and iPad as tanking the increased prices became impossible.

Apple is not invincible as the higher prices could have low demand and storage upgrade profit margins were affected. SK Hynix predicted during an earnings call that the shortage could last until 2030 meaning Apple could stay like this for a couple more years.