Apple

Supply Constraints Growing for Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Supply Constraints Growing for Apple

During the third-quarter earnings call for Apple, the company stated that they are anticipating constraints in supply to have a significant effect on its September Quarter Revenue. The constraints will affect the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, as the company has less flexibility than normal in the supply chain, with the advanced node availability facing issues.


Memory shortages were also commented on by the CEO, stating that Apple has paid more in the June quarter for memory compared to March, and they are expecting to pay much higher costs for Memory this September.

Supply Constraints Growing for Apple

Apple was forced to increase the prices across their products last month as absorbing the increased costs of memory has become unavoidable, and it is widely expected that the iPhone models will also increase in price after the release of the upcoming foldable iPhone and iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September.


Latest News
United States Senator Against Apple Buying Memory Chips from China
United States Senator Against Apple Buying Memory Chips from China
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $49 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $49 Off
1 Min Read
CEO Tim Cook Comments on Increased Prices Across Products
CEO Tim Cook Comments on Increased Prices Across Products
1 Min Read
Design of Upcoming MacBook Ultra Will Not Stay Unique
Design of Upcoming MacBook Ultra Will Not Stay Unique
1 Min Read
Apple Revenue from Qualcomm Dropping Faster than Predicted
Apple Revenue from Qualcomm Dropping Faster than Predicted
1 Min Read
The 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $100 Off
The 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Full Trailer for Season 4 of Ted Lasso Uploaded
Full Trailer for Season 4 of Ted Lasso Uploaded
1 Min Read
OpenAI To Launch Their First Hardware Products
OpenAI To Launch Their First Hardware Products
1 Min Read
Apple Upgrade Program Now Online
Apple Upgrade Program Now Online
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
OLED Panel for Upcoming MacBook Pro To Be Supplied by Samsung Display Exclusively
OLED Panel for Upcoming MacBook Pro To Be Supplied by Samsung Display Exclusively
1 Min Read
HomePod Mini and Apple TV Release Imminent
HomePod Mini and Apple TV Release Imminent
1 Min Read
Lost your password?