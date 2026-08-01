Supply Constraints Growing for Apple

During the third-quarter earnings call for Apple, the company stated that they are anticipating constraints in supply to have a significant effect on its September Quarter Revenue. The constraints will affect the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, as the company has less flexibility than normal in the supply chain, with the advanced node availability facing issues.

Memory shortages were also commented on by the CEO, stating that Apple has paid more in the June quarter for memory compared to March, and they are expecting to pay much higher costs for Memory this September.

Apple was forced to increase the prices across their products last month as absorbing the increased costs of memory has become unavoidable, and it is widely expected that the iPhone models will also increase in price after the release of the upcoming foldable iPhone and iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September.