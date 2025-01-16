Apple

Support for digital IDs in Apple Wallet comes to Illinois

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Wallet

Apple is implementing support in Illinois which enables iPhone users to add their IDs and licenses on the Apple Wallet app for the Apple Watch and iPhone, as declared by the Secretary of State today, following the legalization of mobile IDs in the area that took effect last January 1. This permits businesses to honor digital driver’s licenses in place of physical versions.

The state currently has no program for mobile licenses in progress, and is in the development process of making these digital licenses with security standards observed along with rigorous testing to keep data and privacy of the residents of Illinois safe. Other states have already implemented the digital ID integration to the Apple Wallet, though it won’t serve as an alternative if you don’t have your actual ID on hand, rather a companion since the police and the bank will still need you to have the physical ID.

