Apple

Support for Vision Pro spatial photos and videos coming to Safari

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro will soon be enabled to view spatial videos and photos on safari. Photography Studio PetaPixel held an interview with the Apple designer Billy Sorrentino and Della Huff, product manager, who disclosed that spatial video and audio support is coming to Apple and can be viewed in the Safari browser.

Advertisements

iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pro models, with the iOS 18.1 update, are able to capture spatial videos and photos, along with the Vision Pro and iPhone 16 in all four models.

Vision Pro

At the moment, the videos and photos can only be accessed in your Vision Pro when you receive them via email, AirDrop, or as messages. With Safari support, iPhone users can upload their photos and videos so anyone on the website can view them in 3D. For people who don’t own a Vision Pro headset, the content will come out as a standard embed and will appear on their laptop in 2 dimensions.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple News +
Apple News + offers sudoku daily Puzzles to Its subscribers
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Get the Apple Watch Series 10 at an All-Time Low Price!
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
Apple rolls out AirPods Pro 2 firmware update prior to hearing aid feature
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 8
iPad Mini 8 will reportedly feature an OLED display
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple announcements for The M4 starting Monday next week
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
Apple M2 MacBook Air On Sale at $299.00 Off on Amazon
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple to cease production of the Vision Pro headset by the end of 2024
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Vimeo rolls out app that supports spatial video for the Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple rolls out the Safari Technology Preview update 206
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
Apple Pencil Pro Deal Spotted on Amazon
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix closes down their gaming studio Team Blue
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
iPad Mini 7 pre-ordered units have arrived in New Zealand and Australia
1 Min Read
Lost your password?