Support for Vision Pro spatial photos and videos coming to Safari

The Apple Vision Pro will soon be enabled to view spatial videos and photos on safari. Photography Studio PetaPixel held an interview with the Apple designer Billy Sorrentino and Della Huff, product manager, who disclosed that spatial video and audio support is coming to Apple and can be viewed in the Safari browser.

iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pro models, with the iOS 18.1 update, are able to capture spatial videos and photos, along with the Vision Pro and iPhone 16 in all four models.

At the moment, the videos and photos can only be accessed in your Vision Pro when you receive them via email, AirDrop, or as messages. With Safari support, iPhone users can upload their photos and videos so anyone on the website can view them in 3D. For people who don’t own a Vision Pro headset, the content will come out as a standard embed and will appear on their laptop in 2 dimensions.