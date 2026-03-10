Apple

Sydney Opera House and Apple Partner Up

By Samantha Wiley
Sydney Opera House and Apple Partner Up

Sydney Opera House and Apple have announced a one-year partnership to help motivate Australia’s next generation of creatives. The collaboration will be branching out access for initiatives supporting culture, design, and art.


Both parties will be emphasizing experiences and interactive programming for the young generation in Australia, where Apple is going to be the founding partner in a festival for international children that will be presented this year.

Starting on March 25 and continuing until the 27th, the eastern sails of the Opera House will show artwork made with the iPad with Procreate made by 10 rising artists in Australia who are grouped. The public will have the chance to pass and make artwork, and potentially be shown too. The company will be aiding the Opera House Centre to explore creative ways to improve experiences and Opera House programming with the use of technology.


