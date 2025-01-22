Synchrony and Apple collaborate to provide installment payments

A false alarm was made last week because of an update that occurred too early in Apple’s support document, but as of today, Synchrony offers the option for a buy now pay later feature when you complete a transaction via Apple Pay on your iPad or iPhone and use a Synchrony Mastercard to select monthly installments. Apple ceased its buy now pay later service which was named Apple Pay Later and is now collaborating with third parties for this.

iPad and iPhone users that are on iPadOS 18 and iOS 18 or any later version with qualified Synchrony Mastercards on their Apple Wallet App can choose to go with fixed payments on a monthly basis while checking out with Apple Pay. Synchrony Premier World Mastercard, Synchrony Plus World Mastercard and Preferred Mastercard users are eligible. Later in 2025, you can see and claim the rewards from the cards issued by Synchrony during the checkout process.