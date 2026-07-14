Tap to Pay Branching out to Apple Stores

Tap to Pay for the iPhone was introduced back in 2022, enabling small merchants and business owners to accept contactless payments with an iPhone with no hardware for point of sale needed. All the user needs to do is tap their Apple Watch, debit/credit card, or their iPhone on the seller’s iPhone.

Retail employees at Apple have been supplied with units of the iPhone 14 to enable customers at the store to use Tap to Pay to perform contactless transactions. The company is looking to slowly phase out its previous credit card readers running on Bluetooth.

More employees at retail stores at Apple will be given newer models of the iPhone 16 to expand their Tap to Pay on iPhone feature for use across Apple retail stores, so customers will be able to check out securely. The payment is secure with NFC.