Tap To Pay for the iPhone branches out to New Zealand

Apple has branched out Tap To Pay on the iPhone to New Zealand users, allowing people to make their purchases via a secure payment method. This enables merchants, small businesses, and sellers to accept contactless payments by presenting customers with an iPhone.

Tap To Pay allows the iPhone to process any payment using debit cards, digital wallets, and Apple Pay using NFC Technology, making transactions encrypted such that Apple does not hold any information on what was bought by the person or the transaction that was made.

The payment method is available for people who have the iPhone XS or any later model. It functions similarly to a normal Apple Pay transaction where the seller registers a sale and the iPhone is shown to the buyer to use as a contactless terminal to complete the purchase. Banks like ANZ Bank and others now offer Tap to Pay in New Zealand using the iPhone.