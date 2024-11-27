Apple

Tap To Pay for the iPhone branches out to New Zealand

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pay

Apple has branched out Tap To Pay on the iPhone to New Zealand users, allowing people to make their purchases via a secure payment method. This enables merchants, small businesses, and sellers to accept contactless payments by presenting customers with an iPhone.

Advertisements

Tap To Pay allows the iPhone to process any payment using debit cards, digital wallets, and Apple Pay using NFC Technology, making transactions encrypted such that Apple does not hold any information on what was bought by the person or the transaction that was made.

Apple Pay

The payment method is available for people who have the iPhone XS or any later model. It functions similarly to a normal Apple Pay transaction where the seller registers a sale and the iPhone is shown to the buyer to use as a contactless terminal to complete the purchase. Banks like ANZ Bank and others now offer Tap to Pay in New Zealand using the iPhone.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone 17 Air
iPhone 17 Air will reportedly not have the 5x optical zoom feature
1 Min Read
iFixit
iFixit uploads Apple M4 MacBook Pro Teardown video
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Buds
The Beats Studio Buds is Nearly 50% Off
1 Min Read
Siri
Smarter Siri being worked on by Apple
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp implementing voice message transcription feature
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple launches Safari technology preview update
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 10th Gen iPad 64GB is $69 Off
1 Min Read
Facebook
Messenger acquires video and audio messages, Siri integration, and more features
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
iOS 18.2 brings new activity awards “All Rings Closed” for the Apple Watch
1 Min Read
Shazam
Shazam recognizes more than 100 billion songs
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
The Apple Pencil with USB-C is $10 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
Apple uploads ad that launches the iPhone 16 Pro to space
1 Min Read
Lost your password?