Tap to Pay now available in Chile

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has expanded the Tap to Pay for the iPhone to Chile, meaning that small businesses, merchants and sellers can now use an iPhone as a terminal to accept contactless payments. Tap to Pay enables the iPhone to take a payment using Apple Pay, a debit card, credit card, or any other virtual wallet that uses NFC Technology.

For consumers, Tap to Pay is just like any Apple Pay payment method where the merchant opens the app on an iPhone, which works on the XS or any later model, registers the sale, and then shows the iPhone to the consumer who then uses a contactless method to finish the payment.

Tap to Pay

SumUp supports Tap to Pay for iPhone in Chile. The company is known for its card reader connected to the iPhone, whereas Tap to Pay utilizes the same infrastructure without any extra hardware needed. The feature was released 2 years ago in February exclusively to the U.S.

and Apple plans to make Tap to Pay available to more countries.

