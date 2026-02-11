Teardown Video For AirTag 2 Shared By iFixit

A teardown video for the AirTag 2 shared by iFixit unraveled what’s new with Apple’s tracking accessory. The AirTag is an Apple accessory you can put on valuables like a bag, device, keys and more. You can then track your belongings on your iPhone in the Find My app to lessen the stress of the searching process in the event you lose the item marked by the AirTag.

While the AIrTag 2 has a similar overall build to the 1st generation AirTag, the speaker has been redesigned and is louder by 50% at most. It is harder to remove the speaker in the new AirTag, but iFixit was able to stop the audible chime using a soldering gun.

The new AirTag was released last month by Apple. It also features farther range for Precision Finding of up to 50% when tracking an item and better tracking range for Bluetooth other than the speaker enhancements.