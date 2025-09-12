Temporary Apple Store Opened In The Biggest Mall in California

The retail store located at Costa Mesa South Coast Plaza shopping mall in California temporarily moved to a different location. The company opened a temporary store down the hall of the mall and the original will likely have renovations made.

There is no specific timeframe on when the store will be reopening, but it is expected to take months since renovations take a while to do. The store opened back in 2001 and was one of the first retail stores of Apple in the middle of Orange county.

The Costa Mesa South Coast Plaza shopping mall is the biggest in California. The company has notified some of their customers regarding the store relocation by emailing them last week, and a notice has also been posted on their website. The page tells of an Apple Store that’s coming soon, and customers can visit the temporary store that’s just within the same mall.