Apple

Temporary Apple Store Opened In The Biggest Mall in California

By Samantha Wiley
Temporary Apple Store Opened In The Biggest Mall in California

The retail store located at Costa Mesa South Coast Plaza shopping mall in California temporarily moved to a different location. The company opened a temporary store down the hall of the mall and the original will likely have renovations made.


There is no specific timeframe on when the store will be reopening, but it is expected to take months since renovations take a while to do. The store opened back in 2001 and was one of the first retail stores of Apple in the middle of Orange county.

Temporary Apple Store Opened In The Biggest Mall in California

The Costa Mesa South Coast Plaza shopping mall is the biggest in California. The company has notified some of their customers regarding the store relocation by emailing them last week, and a notice has also been posted on their website. The page tells of an Apple Store that’s coming soon, and customers can visit the temporary store that’s just within the same mall.


Latest News
New MagSafe Charger With 25W Qi2 Certification Released By Apple
New MagSafe Charger With 25W Qi2 Certification Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Multiple Countries Will Be Missing 5G Feature of New Apple Watches
Multiple Countries Will Be Missing 5G Feature of New Apple Watches
1 Min Read
The Anker Nano Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Is $20 Off
The Anker Nano Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Is $20 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 Announced By Apple
AirPods Pro 3 Announced By Apple
1 Min Read
Trade-in Values For Apple Products Updated
Trade-in Values For Apple Products Updated
1 Min Read
‘Get Ready’ For the Release of iPhone 17 Ahead of Pre-Orders
‘Get Ready’ For the Release of iPhone 17 Ahead of Pre-Orders
1 Min Read
Get the Anker Magnetic Power Bank $15 Off!
Get the Anker Magnetic Power Bank $15 Off!
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 - No Major Improvements in Audio Quality and ANC
AirPods Pro 3 – No Major Improvements in Audio Quality and ANC 
1 Min Read
Custom Apple C1 Modem Tested
Custom Apple C1 Modem Tested
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 Coming In Two Variants
AirPods Pro 3 Coming In Two Variants
1 Min Read
Get the Powerbeats Pro 2 at $50 Off!
Get the Powerbeats Pro 2 at $50 Off!
1 Min Read
Battery Capacities for the iPhone 17 Lineup Leaked
Battery Capacities for the iPhone 17 Lineup Leaked
1 Min Read
Lost your password?