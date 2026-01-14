Apple

Ternus Viewed Once Again As The Next CEO At Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Apple CEO Tim Cook turned 65 recently, and a couple of senior executives at Apple have already parted ways with the company in 2025, putting the focus on its plans for who will be the next CEO of the company.


Reportedly, the company started speeding up its plan for the successor to Apple CEO last year as the current CEO, Tim Cook, has shown the desire to lessen the workload he handles. Potential candidates were Deirdre O’Brien and Greg Joswiak, but the prominent potential candidate still is John Ternus.

Ternus is still widely seen as the successor to Tim Cook, with his knowledge of the supply chain of the company and strong attention to detail. He is famous for his engineering expertise, working on various Apple devices, but usually maintaining them instead of getting involved in development. However, Ternus has limited knowledge and exposure when it comes to dealing with policy and political issues that come with being in the CEO position.


