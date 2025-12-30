Apple

Tesla May Be Adding Support for Apple Car Keys

By Samantha Wiley
Tesla May Be Adding Support for Apple Car Keys

Tesla may be contemplating adding support for Apple Car Keys to its vehicles. The mobile app of Tesla has several codes referring to Harmony Wallet Key Cards, and this is significant because of the transition Tesla is apparently making towards the integration for mobile devices.


The company’s current Phone Key depends on a connection between the Tesla app and the car via Bluetooth in smartphones. Code strings in the app in version 4.52.0 reference integration with HarmonyOS from Huawei, in particular.

There was no direct mention of Google Wallet or Apple Wallet in the code, however. Support for the Car Key came to the Apple Wallet back in 2020, which let eligible vehicles be locked, unlocked, or started with the use of ultra wideband, Bluetooth, or NFC. This activated the feature Express Mode, which allowed users to open their car without a passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID.


