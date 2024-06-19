Apple

TestFlight iOS app gets a revamp

By Samantha Wiley
Apple intends to redesign its TestFlight app for the upcoming iOS 18.

During the App Store Connect WWDC session, Apple highlighted a new design for the TestFlight app, showing key information such as app description, build expiration date, developer name, screenshots, icon, and name. The new layout is similar to the one in App Store and provides helpful information to testers who may not know what the app does. Currently, TestFlight assumes users already know the app they will test and offers little information to those who don’t.

With the design change is also a new version that allows qualified testers, including those who have the device and the operating system to try the app. TestFlight will now allow only the qualified tester to accept a public invitation in the platform. Apple has not announced an exact launch date for the redesigned TestFlight app, but it’s believed to come out alongside iOS 18.

