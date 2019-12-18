The AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 Get New Firmware Updates

Apple has released new firmwares for its AirPods Pro and AirPods 2, although there aren’t any details on what was added or changed.

Currently, the firmware version of the AirPods 2 is 2A364 while the AirPods Pro is 2B588. After the update, both AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro have the same version, which is 2C54.

Updating the wireless earbuds’ firmware is done mainly via OTA or when you connect the AirPods to an iOS device. One of the surest ways to force the firmware update is to tether your AirPods and pair the device on an iPad or iPhone. After a while there will be a prompt for an update.

AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro owners can check their devices’ firmware version by going to their iOS devices’ Settings, then going on General and About, then tap ‘AirPods’ and the version should be displayed.

Firmware updates often bring performance improvements and bug fixes and tweaks, among others.