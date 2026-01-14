The Annual Apple Back To School Promo Is Back In 4 Countries

The yearly Back to Uni/School promo of Apple has returned to South Korea, Brazil, New Zealand, and Australia, which will run from January 6 to March 11. Higher education students who are qualified and staff in the countries mentioned will be able to receive discounted or free accessories when they buy select iPad or Mac models from Apple.

Every device type comes with one accessory option free of charge; the pricier accessories are available with a discount for upgrades, like in Australia, wherein those who buy an iPad Pro or iPad Air get a free pair of the base AirPods 4 earbuds or an Apple Pencil Pro, and upgrade to the ANC version of the AirPods Pro 4 for an additional fee.

The offer is available in the four countries via the Apple Store app, Apple retail stores, and the Apple online store. You can merge the offer with educational discounts offered by Apple for products, along with a max of 10% off on plans for AppleCare+.