The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds is 43% Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds is 43% Off

Beats earphones offer outstanding audio quality and are cheaper than a pair of Apple AirPods. Today, the Beats Flex Wireless Earphones is down to just $39.99 from its original price of $70 on Amazon.

The Beats Flex has that Flex-form cable that fits around your neck and all-day comfort with the included four tip options. Inside is a W1 chip to connect to your iPhone. The earbuds are magnetic and automatically pause content whenever you take them off, which is convenient for those who need to shift from one activity to another. You can listen with a friend, thanks to Audio Sharing technology and another pair of AirPods or Beats headphones.

While it doesn’t come with a charging case, a fully-charged Beats Flex will have up to 12 hours of playback before needing to be juiced up again. Get the discounted Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds today!

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Magnetic Earphones, Class 1 Bluetooth, 12 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone - Black Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Magnetic Earphones, Class 1 Bluetooth, 12... $69.95 $39.99
