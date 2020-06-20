The iOS 14 might include an updated Podcasts App

Apple will unveil the iOS 14 in the upcoming WWDC event that will kick off on Monday, June 22. There was a leaked version of the iOS 14 which has given multiple details about the features Apple will include in the latest version of the iOS.

Several new features are coming to the Messages app, Safari, Fitness App, and more. In the latest report, according to 9to5mac, a new rumor suggests that there will be changes to the Podcasts app.

9to5mac says that according to the sources Apple is working on some major changes to the Podcasts app. It is expected that the app will now have personally-curated content like that available on Apple Music. It will have a “For You” tab that will offer the content based on personal preferences.

Also, the podcast’s creators will be given the option to create and develop the bonus content for the podcasts. Apple is trying to update the Podcasts to compete with Spotify. Another recent rumor also indicated that Apple is also working on its original podcasts. Spotify is an Apple competitor that has been investing a lot in the production of the original content and Apple looks to update the app to complete it.