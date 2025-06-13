Apple

The iOS Nook App Adds Purchase Links

By Samantha Wiley
The iOS Nook App Adds Purchase Links

The iPad and iPhone Nook app from Barnes & Noble now has a button that allows users to go to the official website to purchase audiobooks and e-books.

Advertisements

The button shows the text ‘buy on BN.com’ and redirects users to the company website. It appears on book listings and then opens the default browser to the product page. Once the purchase is done, the content syncs and appears on the Nook app and other connected Nook devices. Before the update, there was no instruction on how users could make a purchase. It’s similar to what Spotify and Kindle did with their apps.

The iOS Nook App Adds Purchase Links

The allowing of external links came to fruition after the Apple vs Epic Games legal battle. A contempt order was issued that forced Apple to allow external purchase links to appear on apps. The result was a more intuitive purchasing option for those who wanted to buy content outside the App Store.

Advertisements

Latest News
New Safari Technology Preview Version Released
New Safari Technology Preview Version Released
1 Min Read
CarPlay Video Playback Through iPhone Announced
CarPlay Video Playback Through iPhone Announced
1 Min Read
The iPad Mini 7 is $99 Off
The iPad Mini 7 is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Black Titanium Appears on Apple Refurbished Store
Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Black Titanium Appears on Apple Refurbished Store
1 Min Read
Mac Studio with M3 and M4 Chips Appears on Apple Certified Refurbished Stores
Mac Studio with M3 and M4 Chips Appears on Apple Certified Refurbished Stores
1 Min Read
Flag Spam Voicemails to Launch in iOS 26
Flag Spam Voicemails to Launch in iOS 26
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $100 Off
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Debuts ‘F1’ Movie Haptic Trailer
Apple Debuts ‘F1’ Movie Haptic Trailer
1 Min Read
Package Tracking Feature to be Added to Wallet App
Package Tracking Feature to be Added to Wallet App
1 Min Read
iOS 26 Will Have Anime-Style ChatGPT in Image Playground
iOS 26 Will Have Anime-Style ChatGPT in Image Playground
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Journal App Heading to iPad and Mac
Journal App Heading to iPad and Mac
1 Min Read
Lost your password?