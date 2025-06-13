The iOS Nook App Adds Purchase Links

The iPad and iPhone Nook app from Barnes & Noble now has a button that allows users to go to the official website to purchase audiobooks and e-books.

The button shows the text ‘buy on BN.com’ and redirects users to the company website. It appears on book listings and then opens the default browser to the product page. Once the purchase is done, the content syncs and appears on the Nook app and other connected Nook devices. Before the update, there was no instruction on how users could make a purchase. It’s similar to what Spotify and Kindle did with their apps.

The allowing of external links came to fruition after the Apple vs Epic Games legal battle. A contempt order was issued that forced Apple to allow external purchase links to appear on apps. The result was a more intuitive purchasing option for those who wanted to buy content outside the App Store.