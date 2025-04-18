Apple

The iPhone 6s and 2018 Mac mini enter the vintage list

By Samantha Wiley
Apple recently updated its list of vintage products by adding the iPhone 6s and the 2018 Mac mini.

The iPhone 6s debuted in 2015 and the budget phone was kept in circulation until 2018. The smartphone featured the A9 chip and a stronger aluminum chassis that fixed the iPhone 6’s design flaw. The 6s also has the distinction of being the first device with 3D touch. Meanwhile, the Mac mini debuted in 2018 and was the last to have Intel chips alongside the UHD Graphics 630. The next Macs had the Apple silicon chips and brought an end to the Intel-based era.

Apple classifies a product as Vintage if it has passed the 5-year mark in sales distribution. The company can still offer repairs, but only if there are available parts. After two more years, Apple will put them in the Obsolete category, where repairs can no longer be completed.

