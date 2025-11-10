Apple

The Newly Renovated Apple Store At Long Island Is Open

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Store in Garden City, NY at Roosevelt Field will be reopening their doors on November 21, Friday after undergoing renovations. Roosevelt Field is the biggest mall on Long Island, where Apple set up its store back in 2002 months after the release of the iPod.


The store has been renovated to have a modern design using more wood panelling rather than stainless steel. No photos have been shared by Apple of the renovated Apple store, so we are still in the dark on the exact design of the store.

A temporary store in Roosevelt Field has been opened by Apple during the renovations. The store in Carlsbad California in The Forum is also undergoing renovations and 3 other stores in the U.S will also be renovated.

The Apple store near Sydney, Chatswood Chase, has completed renovations, while the store in Texas at University Park Village opened its doors last month.


