Apple

The next iPad and iPhone SE might arrive in April

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone SE

Rumors about the upcoming launch of the next iPad and the iPhone SE have been revealed online.

A recent leak on social media platform X said that the next entry-level iPad and iPhone SE, with device codenames ‘J481’ and ‘V59’ apparently debuting along with iPadOS 18.3 and iOS 18.3. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman mentioned that the codes were for the upcoming models. With Apple’s history of releasing the third version in late January, it’s likely that the new products will appear within the same time frame. However, this wasn’t the case.

iPhone SE

Gurman iterated that although the devices are being developed alongside the updates, it shouldn’t mean that they will launch at the same time. He then revealed that Apple might debut the iPad 11 and the iPhone SE 4 in around April, or before iOS 18.4 is released to the public. The exact day when it might be revealed is yet to be disclosed.

TAGGED: ,
