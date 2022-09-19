The official Apple MagSafe battery pack is down to Just $90 today

Those who use their iPhones all day will do well to get a battery pack. Today, the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is down to just $89.99 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

A MagSafe battery pack makes charging that much easier and more convenient. Simply place the MagSafe pack at the back of your iPhone and the device will start carrying juice. Aligned magnets eliminate guesswork, and there’s no need to attach or plug in a cable. Auto charging is done so you won’t have to press a button to shut it off.

This accessory works as a charger in a pinch using a Lightning cable and a 20W adapter. It’s compatible with all iPhone 12 models and iPhone 13 models. It can charge through MagSafe supported cases as well so you won’t have to remove your precious smartphone from the protective cover.

Grab the discounted MagSafe Battery Pack today!