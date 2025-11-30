The Reason Behind The Apple Online Store Going Offline

The Apple online store will be going offline for a few hour and will roll out per country. The online store goes down annually a few hours before Black Friday to prepare a gift card offer when you buy select products.

The Apple stores in New Zealand and Australia have already gone offline and are back online with the offer for the gift card now available. Stores in several European countries and the U.K have also been offline, with the store in Canada and the United States next. This is not related to the company adding new products, so it’s best to keep expectations low.

There was an announcement earlier where Apple is giving out a free gift card when you buy a product eligible for the promo in certain countries starting on November 28 until December 1 with the gift card ranging from $25 to $200. Black Friday is one of the few instances where the company provides product deals directly from the Apple Store.