The Weeknd to deliver an immersive experience On November 15

Apple gives us a preview of an “immersive music experience” to be delivered by famous artist The Weeknd in a teaser.

The experience will be available to watch on the Apple Vision Pro on November 15, Thursday. The trailer hints at an unreleased song from The Weeknd titled “Open Hearts” that was previewed beforehand during his concert last month in Australia. The Weeknd is getting ready to launch a new album titled “Hurry Up Tomorrow”.

For those who do not own a Vision Pro Headset, you can opt for a free Vision Pro demo at your nearby Apple retail store where it’s being offered, so you can get to view the experience. The Vision Pro is also set to release in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Korea on November 15 as well, the same day that the immersive music by The Weeknd is available to be watched and experienced.