Apple

There Might be an Apple Event on October

By Samantha Wiley
There Might be an Apple Event on October

John Gruber from Daring Fireball suggests that October 13 could be the day when Apple could host an event where they will distribute review units of the iPhone Duo to certain people attending the event.


A new Apple TV 4K, HomePod Mini, and Smart Home Hub announcement is imminent, expected to be on October 13; this matches the date John Gruber mentioned. John chimed in that it is not likely that Apple will be announcing new products in an announcement on Apple Newsroom since it is a new device.

There Might be an Apple Event on October

This happened in 2023, on the 24th, when Apple unveiled that an Apple Event that is online only will be held on October 30 to be broadcast on YouTube and the company’s website. There really could be an event on the 13, and an announcement is likely to be made next week.


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