Three More Products Added to Obsolete Product List

Three products have been added by Apple to its list of obsolete products. The devices added are the 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro that comes with 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports, the 2018 Retina MacBook Air, and the MacBook Pro from 2018 with four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The three devices mentioned were in the list of vintage products before being moved to the obsolete list. A product is added to the vintage list when five years have passed since its last sale and 2 years after the device is considered obsolete.

Products considered vintage are still able to be repaired by providers for Apple Authorized Services and retail stores by Apple, subject to availability, but once they reach obsolete status, repairs are no longer qualified for the device, with repair components for the device no longer being made. The company has a policy for battery repair for laptops that lasts up to 10 years after its sale.