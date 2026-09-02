Apple

Three More Products Added to Obsolete Product List

By Samantha Wiley
Three More Products Added to Obsolete Product List

Three products have been added by Apple to its list of obsolete products. The devices added are the 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro that comes with 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports, the 2018 Retina MacBook Air, and the MacBook Pro from 2018 with four Thunderbolt 3 ports.


The three devices mentioned were in the list of vintage products before being moved to the obsolete list. A product is added to the vintage list when five years have passed since its last sale and 2 years after the device is considered obsolete.

Three More Products Added to Obsolete Product List

Products considered vintage are still able to be repaired by providers for Apple Authorized Services and retail stores by Apple, subject to availability, but once they reach obsolete status, repairs are no longer qualified for the device, with repair components for the device no longer being made. The company has a policy for battery repair for laptops that lasts up to 10 years after its sale.


Latest News
Its Official, John Ternus is Now The New Apple CEO
Its Official, John Ternus is Now The New Apple CEO
1 Min Read
Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Could Come in Black
Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Could Come in Black
1 Min Read
The Lisen Apple Watch Charger with 20W Adapter is $7 Off
The Lisen Apple Watch Charger with 20W Adapter is $7 Off
1 Min Read
Chips from Qualcomm Will See Price Increase
Chips from Qualcomm Will See Price Increase
1 Min Read
Improved Head Tracking and Spatial Audio Could Come with Cameras for Upcoming AirPods
Improved Head Tracking and Spatial Audio Could Come with Cameras for Upcoming AirPods
1 Min Read
The 4-Pack AirTag 2 is $19 Off
The 4-Pack AirTag 2 is $19 Off
1 Min Read
Mac Studio and Mini Strong Demand Blindsides Apple
Mac Studio and Mini Strong Demand Blindsides Apple
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12 Expected to be Released
Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12 Expected to be Released
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Apple Pencil Rumored to be Tested
iPhone Fold Apple Pencil Rumored to be Tested
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 3 is $79 Off
The Apple Watch SE 3 is $79 Off
1 Min Read
Pre-orders for iPhone 18 Pro Could be Delayed
Pre-orders for iPhone 18 Pro Could be Delayed
1 Min Read
8th Grade Science Project from Steve Jobs Sold at Auction
8th Grade Science Project from Steve Jobs Sold at Auction
1 Min Read
Lost your password?