Three new games arriving on Apple Arcade

Apple’s game service will have three new titles in September.

Retro Bowl ‘25, Monster Train+, and Puzzle Sculpt will be available on Apple Arcade next month. Puzzle Sculpt will be an exclusive title for Vision Pro users, tasked with solving challenges that grow with every level. Cubes and similar objects can be removed to discover Deco objects, which can be placed anywhere within virtual space. Monster Train is a remake of an original roguelite deck builder game, with six clans and 250-plus cards in the repertoire. New features such as Last Divinity DLC support, more clans, challenges, and three vertical levels.

NFL Retro Bowl ‘25 is a license relaunch of the classic Retro Bowl game. In the game, users can create their dynasties with preferred players and teams. Game strategies and roster management make up the bulk of the gameplay. Apple Arcade costs $6.99 a month and the games do not have ads or in-app purchases.